Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland captain Laura Delany is one of seven players on professional contracts

Seven players in the Ireland women's squad have broken new ground by becoming the first to be given full-time professional contracts.

It is part of a 1.5m euros (£1.26m) per year investment in the women's game announced by Cricket Ireland.

A landmark day also included Irish women's coach Ed Joyce signing a three-year contract extension.

On the playing front, Ireland will take on Australia, South Africa and Pakistan at home this summer.

Captain Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson and Mary Waldron will become full-time professionals.

Nine players, including 16-year-old Amy Hunter from Belfast, will be on part-time/educational contracts while four have signed non-retainer contracts.

Dreams come true

"As a squad we are truly excited and thankful for this opportunity - it is something that many of us never would have dreamed of when we started out playing the sport we love," said Ireland skipper Delany.

"While thankful, though, we also acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice and commitment shown by the players to achieve the honour of representing our country at the highest levels.

It was a day to celebrate for Ireland women after the announcement of a major investment

"And, as fortunate as the players here today are for having this opportunity, we know that we are standing on the shoulders of the giants that came before us. For many years, legends of our Irish women's cricket have fought hard to achieve successes on and off the field.

"To the squad I say simply, enjoy it. Enjoy this opportunity - be thankful, but know that you've earned the right to stand where you are. This is day one of what I hope is an incredible journey we will take together - it may get tough at times, it may be challenging, but it should be an experience like no other.

"To travel the world playing cricket for Ireland - there's no better feeling."

Former Ireland batter Joyce was appointed women's coach in 2019 and his new deal was another boost on Thursday.

A busy year also includes the T20 World Cup Qualifier and a major tour in late 2022, with the destination yet to be confirmed.

"These announcements underline our deep commitment to women's and girls' elite cricket and put us firmly on the path of not only becoming a major nation in world cricket, but a major sport in Ireland," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"We are today only the second women's sport in Ireland to offer 12-month, full-time contracts after the Rugby 7s squad - and this we are intensely proud of.

"If in the past our focus was primarily on men's senior cricket, now our focus is equally on the women's game as the shopfront for advancing our sport.

"Today we proudly boast a national women's squad that features full-time central contracts. This is almost the exact path the men's game followed a decade ago - albeit the progress of the women's programme will advance at a quicker pace."

International (full-time) contracts: Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

Education (part-time) contracts: Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell.

Non-retainer contracts: Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Hannah Little, Kate McEvoy.

Summer 2022 fixtures

South Africa series

3 June: Ireland v South Africa - 1st T20I (Pembroke)

6 June: Ireland v South Africa - 2nd T20I (Pembroke)

8 June: Ireland v South Africa - 3rd T20I (Pembroke)

11 June: Ireland v South Africa - 1st ODI (Clontarf)

14 June: Ireland v South Africa - 2nd ODI (Clontarf)

17 June: Ireland v South Africa - 3rd ODI (Clontarf)

The three ODIs will be Ireland women's first fixtures as part of the ICC Women's Championship.

T20 tri-series

16 July: Australia v Pakistan (Bready)

17 July: Ireland v Australia (Bready)

19 July: Ireland v Pakistan (Bready)

21 July: Ireland v Australia (Bready)

23 July: Pakistan v Australia (Bready)

24 July: Ireland v Pakistan (Bready)