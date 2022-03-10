Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey bowler Ben Kynman's hat-trick helped him to figures of 4-12 off his one over

Ben Kynman's hat-trick helped Jersey champions Farmers qualify for the play-offs in the European Cricket League.

Farmers - who finished second from bottom of their pool - beat bottom side GEK Corfu by eight wickets to set up their eliminator against Malo.

The Portuguese champions scored 95 all out as Kynman took four wickets in the final over of a dramatic innings.

In reply Farmers hit 98-4 as they reached their target with three balls of the 10-over match to spare.

They will go up against Dutch champions HBS Craeyenhout, Punjab Lions Nicosia from Cyprus and Spanish champions Pak I Care Badelona in the play-offs, with the winners earning the final place in the final round of the tournament next week.

Farmers' bowlers started superbly as Jersey national team captain Charles Perchard took the wicket of Malo captain Mian Shahid in the first over as he returned figures of 1-5 off his two overs.

Malo were reduced to 14-3 midway through the third over before Najam Shazad came to the crease and scored an impressive 49 off 22 balls.

His innings of five sixes and four fours - including 20 runs off five balls from Rhys Palmer's sole over - ended when he was bowled by George Richardson with Malo on 78-4 with an over and a half to go.

Kynman's hat-trick came from his first three balls in the final over before taking a fourth with his penultimate ball as Malo ended on 95 all out after a final-ball run-out.

In reply, openers Zak and Asa Tribe put on 35 for the first wicket before Zak went for 26 having hit three sixes in an 11-ball spell.

His brother scored 19 while Julius Sumerauer got 18 runs as the islanders reached their target and the last four.

Zak and Asa Tribe were key to both of Farmers' victories on Thursday in Spain

Earlier in the day, Farmers had cruised through their first game as they beat Greek champions Corfu for the second time after an eight-wicket win on Wednesday.

Perchard and Richardson each took two wickets as Farmers restricted their opponents to 85-9 from their 10 overs.

In reply, the Tribe brothers tribe put on 46 for the first wicket before Zac was caught for 28 off 14 balls in the fourth over.

His brother Asa went on to earn the Player of the Match award for an unbeaten 44 off 22 balls, including four sixes as the opener won the game with a six off the final ball of the seventh over as Farmers made 88-2.