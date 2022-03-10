Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara (left) has previously featured for three other counties while Josh Phillipe has played second-team cricket for Durham

Sussex have signed India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Australia's Josh Phillipe as overseas players after the release of fellow Australia player Travis Head.

Middle-order Test batter Head had been due to captain the county in the Championship and One-Day Cup.

But as well as his international commitments Head, 28, is expecting his first child in the coming months.

Pujara, 34, will be available from the opening County Championship fixture against Nottinghamshire on 7 April.

The right-hand batter, who was left out of India's current Test series against Sri Lanka, is also set to feature in the 50-over One-Day Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batter Phillipe, 24, will join Sussex from June to play in both the T20 Blast and County Championship.

He will replace Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, 29, who is set to play from the second round of County Championship fixtures on 14 April once his country's three-Test series against Australia finishes later this month.

Rizwan is expected to feature in Pakistan's ODI series against the West Indies in early June.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is also set to return as Sussex's second overseas signing for the T20 Blast.

Sussex say a new County Championship captain will confirmed before the start of the season.