Sunil Narine played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred in 2021

Surrey have signed T20 World Cup-winning West Indies bowler Sunil Narine for the 2022 T20 Blast.

The 33-year-old spinner has played 51 T20Is for West Indies, taking 52 wickets, and has 429 wickets in 391 T20 matches in total.

Narine will join up with the team after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Surrey in the Blast this year," he told the club's website.

"It's one of the few competitions around the world I haven't experienced."

Narine returns to the ground where he represented the Oval Invincibles in the inaugural season of the Hundred.

He took nine wickets on the way to lifting the T20 World Cup for his country in 2012.

Narine has also won the IPL twice with Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as three Caribbean Premier Leagues and two Bangladesh Premier League titles.

"The stint I enjoyed with Oval Invincibles in 2021 gave me a taste of how unique playing in front of a packed Oval crowd really is," he added.

"My aim is to entertain as much as possible this year and hopefully ensure the club challenges for the trophy."

Surrey begin their campaign in the Blast at home to Glamorgan on Friday, 27 May.