Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's World Cup, Hamilton West Indies 225-6 (50 overs): Campbelle 66, Nation 49*, Ecclestone 3-20 England 218 all out (47.4 overs): Beaumont 46, Connell 3-38 West Indies won by seven runs Scorecard

England engineered their own downfall in a damaging seven-run defeat by West Indies at the Women's World Cup in Dunedin.

The defending champions missed six chances in the field, conceded 23 runs in wides, then made a mess of chasing 226.

They were given hope by a ninth-wicket stand of 61 between Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone, only for Cross to be run out backing-up for 27.

That left nine to win and, one run later, number 11 Anya Shrubsole was bowled by Anisa Mohammed to give West Indies their first win over England at the World Cup.

West Indies had earlier been reduced from 81-0 to 98-4, before a stand of 123 between Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation lifted them to 225-6.

And, even though West Indies dropped three catches of their own, they ultimately squeezed England for a famous win.

With the top four from the eight-team group going through to the semi-finals, England's defence of the trophy they won in 2017 is far from over, but they now have little margin for error.

Their next game is against South Africa in Tauranga on Monday.

West Indies add this scalp to their victory over hosts New Zealand and are in a strong position for a tilt on the semi-finals.

Sloppy England punished

For all of the positives England took from falling only 12 runs short of chasing 311 in their opening game against Australia, the mistakes they made with the ball and in the field in that match were repeated in Dunedin.

Lauren Winfield-Hill dropped Deandra Dottin from the first ball of the match.

With Hayley Matthews also put down twice, West Indies' openers were able to add 81.

England were at least able to fight back, chiefly through the left-arm spin Ecclestone, who removed Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, either side of Dottin being run out as three wickets fell in the same over.

However, after Kycia Knight chipped Ecclestone to short cover, Campbelle and Nation took advantage of more England mistakes to rebuild the West Indies innings.

Nation was dropped by Anya Shrubsole on 23 and should have been run out of 24, only for wicketkeeper Amy Jones to drop the ball.

Campbelle overturned being given lbw to Heather Knight on seven and was put down by Shrubsole on 55.

Facing what would have been their highest successful chase in a World Cup match, England struggled on a wearing pitch.

From 94-5, they were first revived by a stand of 60 between Danni Wyatt and Sophie Dunkley then, after three wickets fell for two runs, the composure of Cross and Ecclestone.

With the finish line in sight, it was cruel for Cross to be run out when Ecclestone's drive hit Mohammed's fingers en route to the non-striker's stumps, with Cross out of her ground.

Three balls later, England were beaten.

What can England do to improve?

These opening World Cup defeats follow an Ashes series where England went winless against Australia.

Their top-order batting is reliant on the trio of Knight, Sciver - who both failed in Dunedin - and Tammy Beaumont, who was dropped on six before making 46.

Opener Winfield-Hill is without a half-century since 2016 and has been backed over Emma Lamb, the only batting back-up in the squad. Wicketkeeper Jones looks bereft of confidence with the bat and could drop below Dunkley and Wyatt in the order.

Of greater concern is the unforced errors with the ball and in the field.

The missed chances are immeasurably costly, while their first two games have seen England concede 21 and 23 runs to wides respectively, with the defeats coming by margins of 12 and seven runs.

Famous win for resurgent Windies

If West Indies' win over New Zealand was a surprise, this was a huge shock, but one that came from resilience and determination.

They could have imploded when losing four wickets for 17 runs - including three for nought - but Campbelle and Henry dragged them to a winning total with patience, control and intelligence.

West Indies had their own problems with drops and wides, but in Dottin they have perhaps the best fielder in the world and she pulled of a spectacular, gravity defying catch to hold Winfield-Hill in one hand, diving to her left.

And, when Cross and Ecclestone were edging closer, West Indies held their nerve, with Shrubsole's wicket sparking joyous celebrations from the women in maroon.