Cricket World Cup: England beaten by West Indies in Dunedin

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Dunedin

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments48

Women's World Cup, Hamilton
West Indies 225-6 (50 overs): Campbelle 66, Nation 49*, Ecclestone 3-20
England 218 all out (47.4 overs): Beaumont 46, Connell 3-38
West Indies won by seven runs
Scorecard. Table

England engineered their own downfall in a damaging seven-run defeat by West Indies at the Women's World Cup in Dunedin.

The defending champions missed six chances in the field, conceded 23 runs in wides, then made a mess of chasing 226 for their second loss in as many games.

They were given hope by a ninth-wicket stand of 61 between Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone, only for Cross to be run out backing-up for 27.

That left nine to win and, one run later, number 11 Anya Shrubsole was bowled by Anisa Mohammed to give West Indies their first win over England at the World Cup.

West Indies had earlier been reduced from 81-0 to 98-4, before a stand of 123 between Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation lifted them to 225-6.

And, even though West Indies dropped three catches of their own, they ultimately squeezed England for a famous win.

With the top four from the eight-team group going through to the semi-finals, England's defence of the trophy they won in 2017 is far from over, but they now have little margin for error.

Their next game is against South Africa in Tauranga on Monday.

West Indies add this scalp to their victory over hosts New Zealand and are in a strong position for a tilt on the semi-finals.

Sloppy England punished

For all of the positives England took from falling only 12 runs short of chasing 311 in their opening game against Australia, the mistakes they made with the ball and in the field in that match were repeated in Dunedin.

Lauren Winfield-Hill dropped Deandra Dottin from the first ball of the match.

With Hayley Matthews also put down twice, West Indies' openers were able to add 81.

England were at least able to fight back, chiefly through the left-arm spinner Ecclestone, who removed Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, either side of Dottin being run out as three wickets fell in the same over.

However, after Kycia Knight chipped Ecclestone to short cover, Campbelle and Nation took advantage of more England mistakes to rebuild the West Indies innings.

Nation was dropped by Shrubsole on 23 and should have been run out for 24, only for wicketkeeper Amy Jones to drop the ball.

Campbelle overturned being given lbw to Heather Knight on seven and was put down by Shrubsole on 55.

Facing what would have been their highest successful chase in a World Cup match, England struggled on a wearing pitch.

From 94-5, they were first revived by a stand of 60 between Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley then, after three wickets fell for two runs, the composure of Cross and Ecclestone.

With the finish line in sight, it was cruel for Cross to be run out when Ecclestone's drive hit Mohammed's fingers en route to the non-striker's stumps, with Cross out of her ground.

Three balls later, England were beaten.

What can England do to improve?

These opening World Cup defeats follow an Ashes series where England went winless against Australia.

Their top-order batting is reliant on the trio of Knight, Nat Sciver - who both failed in Dunedin - and Tammy Beaumont, who was dropped on six before making 46.

Opener Winfield-Hill is without a half-century since 2016 and has been backed over Emma Lamb, the only batting reserve in the squad. Wicketkeeper Jones looks bereft of confidence with the bat and could drop below Dunkley and Wyatt in the order.

Of greater concern is the unforced errors with the ball and in the field.

The missed chances are immeasurably costly, while their first two games have seen England concede 21 and 23 runs to wides respectively, with the defeats coming by margins of 12 and seven runs.

Famous win for resurgent Windies

If West Indies' win over New Zealand was a surprise, this was a huge shock, but one that came from resilience and determination.

They could have imploded when losing four wickets for 17 runs - including three for nought - but Campbelle, with 66, and Nation's 49 not out dragged them to a winning total with patience, control and intelligence.

West Indies had their own problems with drops and wides, but in Dottin they have perhaps the best fielder in the world and she pulled of a spectacular, gravity defying catch to hold Winfield-Hill in one hand, diving to her left.

And, when Cross and Ecclestone were edging closer, West Indies held their nerve, with Shrubsole's wicket sparking joyous celebrations from the women in maroon.

'We've got to be better'

England captain Heather Knight: "The fielding performance wasn't us. We're not too concerned, but there's a bit of frustration. There's a lot we could have done differently. We've got to be better as a fielding group."

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor: "It's not something that I like, it was a bit nerve-wracking for me but I'm really glad that we came out on the good side. We had to bowl really well and field well, I think we did that in patches. We need to look at that and be as consistent as we can."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley on Test Match Special: "That's not good enough. Things have got to change. England should be really disappointed with themselves."

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by pedro, today at 06:45

    Too much dead wood in the side, Winfield Hill, Danni Wyatt and Shrubsole shouldn’t be anywhere near the side, Amy Jones is lucky that there are no decent “batting” keepers in the system as she cannot buy a run atm…but her keeping is fab..we look ponderous and unfit compared to the Aussies in the field and have lost the ability to win close games..big changes needed b4 Commomwealth games

  • Comment posted by waratah, today at 06:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by well77, today at 06:45

    They call themselves cricketers. HA HA

  • Comment posted by Villan, today at 06:44

    I keep trying to buy into the womens game but end up leaving or tuning out before halfway.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 06:42

    Bad as England men have been in the last few years.
    The bowling coach would be sacked if they bowled FORTY FOUR wides in TWO games !!

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 06:38

    It's about time they got rid of the old guard and brought in the talent like Capsey that was on show in the hundred, they can't keep playing the ones that keep failing

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 06:33

    The attitude in English cricket stinks. It’s as if both male and female believe it is their right to win without actually doing the hard work to get there. I love womens cricket but that display was disgraceful

  • Comment posted by Villan, today at 06:33

    Just remember when the tv starts broadcasting English international womens cricket this summer what a third rate product we are expected to watch on prime time.

    • Reply posted by Les, today at 06:38

      Les replied:
      Why are you “expected” to watch it? You’re not expected to watch anything. How about learning to use the remote & turning it to a different channel.

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 06:30

    Bowl 21 wides against Australia and 25 against West Indies and you can't expect to win. England now need to win all their remaining games to have a chance of getting to the semi finals.

  • Comment posted by andyM7, today at 06:30

    i am an avid cricket fan ,just stop this men v women thing , you can only aspire to be the best in your sport, getting young people to be active and fit is the aim ,and the social side breaks down barriers.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 06:40

      saddletramp replied:
      "getting young people to be active and fit is the aim ,and the social side breaks down barriers"

      What a stupid comment.

      This isn't under 16's cricket in the Oxfordshire junior league.
      This is international cricket.

      "Can't play cricket,but she's lost a few pounds"

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 06:24

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Villan, today at 06:40

      Villan replied:
      It’s the current trend so you will watch, and you will like.

  • Comment posted by KonigsTiger, today at 06:22

    They should play the English mens team,they would be a decent chance of getting a win

    • Reply posted by EggChaser, today at 06:34

      EggChaser replied:
      The women would struggle to get above 50 runs against the men, a score the men would knock off within 5 overs. I don't think some people understand how one sided it would be.

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 06:22

    They get stuffed in the Ashes & pick exactly the same side for these World Cup matches expecting something different to happen. Winfield-Hill seems undroppable despite rarely scoring runs.
    Should have included Bouchier and Lamb in the team & got rid of some of the dead wood.

  • Comment posted by daft old bat, today at 06:20

    Picking up where they left off with the WAshes. It was painful listening to the WI innings (made worse by the poor quality of commentating from the 3 Brits in the TMS box. Or am I the only person who cringes at the men flirting with Alex Hartly?)

    • Reply posted by Villan, today at 06:35

      Villan replied:
      The standard of the Commentating teams in all forms of cricket has plummeted. I turned off after an hour yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 06:17

    Another of BBC's dwindling sports is biting the dust

    • Reply posted by Villan, today at 06:42

      Villan replied:
      Whatever they touch turns to dust. Follows The Winter Olympics disappointment

  • Comment posted by PeterH, today at 06:10

    The ‘wides’ statistic is even more woeful if you factor in, and subtract from England’s tally, the wides bowled by Australia and West Indies respectively.. England would still have lost both games! Is there a bowling coach?

  • Comment posted by Mark Morris, today at 06:10

    Cricket in the UK is run by the worst of bureaucrats...

    • Reply posted by Villan, today at 06:36

      Villan replied:
      And played by the most overrated and gutless players

  • Comment posted by Shy Ted, today at 06:10

    Please make it clear which team you refer to in your headlines! Despite the current doublespeak, I'm sure you can still refer to England women or England men. Especially when they're both playing the same team.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 06:21

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      So the 'at world cup' and the photograph of a woman in an ODI kit wasn't enough help for you?

  • Comment posted by Aviroyen, today at 06:07

    The West Indies winning was not a shock. I watched the game, they played better. Why is it a shock? Better to watch live sport than to read some biased account of proceedings. West Indies will win this tournament.

    • Reply posted by MrOneLung, today at 06:34

      MrOneLung replied:
      Yes it was a shock. England were favourites hence a shock. If it had said undeserved then you would have a point.
      But it didn’t.
      It said shock.
      Which it was.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport