Zak and Asa Tribe steered Farmers to their first victory of the tournament on Wednesday

Jersey champions Farmers had mixed fortunes on the third day of their European Cricket League campaign to finish fifth in the group stage.

Farmers were unable to build on an eight-wicket win against GEK Corfu as they were beaten by 43 runs by Portuguese champions Malo in Malaga.

Opener Zak Tribe's unbeaten 36 off 17 balls steered them to an easy victory over GEK inside six overs.

His brother Asa also made 28 not off 11 balls as they chased just 75 to win.

But they found it tougher going against Malo chasing 111 in 10 overs as they were bowled out for just 67.

That defeat saw them finish joint bottom with GEK before Thursday's eliminator fixture against the same opposition.

Victory over the Greek islanders would see them qualify for a second eliminator later in the day again against Malo.