West Indies were 127-4 before an unbroken partnership lasting 31.4 overs from Bonner and Holder took the hosts to the close

First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day two): England 311: Bairstow 140, Foakes 42; Seales 4-79 West Indies 202-4: Brathwaite 55, Holder 43*; Stokes 1-20 West Indies trail by 109 runs Scorecard

A mixed showing from England's bowlers allowed West Indies to edge an attritional second day of the first Test in Antigua.

The tourists took 4-44 in the afternoon session but struggled otherwise as West Indies closed 202-4, 109 runs behind.

Without James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England were wayward with the new ball and the hosts raced to 83-0, captain Kraigg Brathwaite making 55 from 70 balls.

England's seamers, helped by some poor shot-making, wrestled back the momentum but Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder blunted the bowling in the final session with a watchful, unbroken stand of 75.

England had earlier added 43 runs for their last four wickets before being dismissed for 311.

Jonny Bairstow, who resumed on 109, was last man out for 140, while 20-year-old seamer Jayden Seales took 4-79 for the hosts at the start of a day interrupted by a series of short rain delays.

West Indies hold the edge

Day one was all about whether England's batters could respond to their Ashes humiliation. After West Indies quickly wrapped up the lower-order in the morning session, attention turned quickly to England's new-look bowling attack on day two.

Once England chose to look to the future and leave Anderson and Broad, their two leading wicket-takers in Tests who have shown little sign of slowing down, out of this series comparisons were always going to be made.

Ultimately, despite all taking a wicket, this seam attack of Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood and all-rounder Ben Stokes allowed West Indies to move into the ascendency.

In the veterans' absence, Woakes was the leader of the attack but was particularly wayward on a slow pitch with little support through the air.

Overton, opening the bowling for England for the first time, rarely threatened either side of making the first breakthrough. He had opener John Campbell caught down the leg side for 35.

Wood carried the most threat, as ever bowling with express pace.

He produced a probing spell of reverse swing after tea but Holder, who scored a double century on England's last tour to the Caribbean, frustrated the tourists again and, having come in at 127-4 with England on top, found able support in 33-year-old Bonner, playing his 10th Test

Holder ended unbeaten on 43 and Bonner 34, ensuring West Indies hold the edge in this Test.

