England in West Indies: Jonny Bairstow's brilliant century rescues tourists in Antigua

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Jonny Bairstow
Bairstow's hundred was his eighth in his 81st Test
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day one):
England 268-6: Bairstow 109*, Foakes 42; Holder 2-15
West Indies: Yet to bat
Jonny Bairstow's sensational hundred rescued England after their new era began with a familiar batting collapse on day one of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua.

Bairstow came in at 48-4 and hit 109 not out, his second ton in as many Tests, to steer England to 268-6 at the close.

He put on 67 with Ben Stokes and 99 with Ben Foakes, who made a composed 42 on his recall to the team.

In their first Test since their humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat, England lost four wickets in the first session, including captain Joe Root - bowled by Kemar Roach for 13.

Alex Lees made just four on debut while Zak Crawley nicked behind for eight to follow his fellow opener in departing inside four overs.

But Bairstow showed great application before becoming increasingly aggressive as West Indies lost their discipline and tired late in the day.

He shared an unbeaten stand of 54 with Chris Woakes to reach the close unbeaten, Woakes ending 24 not out.

On a slow pitch Bairstow's knock put his side in a decent position, one that looked out of reach earlier in the day, as they look to move on from their Ashes fallout and a run of one win in 14 Tests.

Bairstow rescues 'new' England

All of the talk in the lead-up to this series has been of England's "red-ball reset".

Former head coach Chris Silverwood departed last month and record-breaking bowling pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been left out. But when the top order wilted once again, England were in a situation that became all-too-common during the Ashes.

They made six changes from the final Ashes Test defeat in Hobart but it was Bairstow, a 32-year-old playing his 81st Test, who stood-up when his side looked like plunging further.

After being recalled for the third Test in Australia, Bairstow hit the only England century of the series a match later in Sydney before missing the final Test through injury. This century was every bit as impressive as that courageous knock in the drawn Test at the SCG.

Jonny Bairstow
Bairstow has scored centuries in three consecutive matches when including his 106 not out in the warm-up match in Antigua

The only scare came on 59 when he was given out caught behind off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, but an immediate review saw him reprieved, having clearly missed it.

He took 128 balls to reach 50 but only another 62 to go to his eighth Test hundred, attacking the increasing amount of width on offer.

After Stokes was bowled by 20-year-old seamer Jayden Seales for a scratchy 36, it was the partnership between Bairstow and Foakes that swung the day in England's favour.

Wicketkeeper Foakes looked impressively assured until getting a delivery from Jason Holder that kept a little low and trapped him lbw.

The day will be remembered for Bairstow's knock - an innings that could prove crucial in halting the downward spiral of this England side.

Another top-order collapse

Joe Root
Joe Root scored 1,708 runs in 15 Tests in 2021

That spiral only looked like continuing after another dismal top-order display.

Lees was perhaps unfortunate. The 28-year-old Durham left-hander was set-up brilliantly by Roach to be trapped lbw from round the wicket - a decision that was upheld on review but a close umpire's call on impact.

But opening partner Crawley played an awful, loose drive and was superbly caught off an inside edge one-handed by wicket-keeper Joshua da Silva diving to his right.

Having promoted himself to number three in this new line-up, Root made a rare error and was bowled leaving a ball that nipped back from Roach, while Dan Lawrence, recalled to bat number four, poked to offer a catch to second slip on 20, having previously looked settled.

England ended the first session of their new era 57-4.

Experienced pair Roach and Holder, who bowled five overs without conceding a run before lunch, were excellent in the first session but youngsters Seales and Alzarri Joseph offered too many boundary balls afterwards, spoiling West Indies' fine start.

Holder also put down Woakes on nought - a tough diving chance at slip off Joseph - and the slow surface saw other edges fall short of fielders.

Comments

Join the conversation

118 comments

  • Comment posted by boycott123, today at 21:51

    The BBC coverage is pathetic. Are we only connected to the W Indies by cocoa tins and string?

    No live commentary, no video replays, no expert analysis.

    We are paying for Agnew to have the best seat in the house for doing nothing.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 21:53

      Vikram replied:
      talksport is far better than the BBC public school brigade ?

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 21:53

    Stunned with the selection of Foakes, poor guy has been robbed of a Test career until now, shouldn't be judged on his runs, but actually averages the same as YJB and Buttler, was gutted that he didn't get to his 50 today.
    Really hope he has a postitive tour.

    • Reply posted by triffictim, today at 21:59

      triffictim replied:
      I am a YJB fan, but looking at it objectively Foakes suffered just as much as YJB from Ed Smith's obsession with Buttler.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 21:46

    Well done Bairstow - backed up at times by Foakes, Woakes, Stokes and a few other blokes, it was a good recovery.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix711, today at 22:07

      Phoenix711 replied:
      I think it was just Stokes, Foakes and Woakes. If those other blokes (top 4) would get some runs we wouldn't always be 30-3 or 50-4!

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 21:44

    Oh dear,the YJB haters will not be happy!.
    Well played Jonny

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 21:44

    Take a bow YJB, dug deep by not playing his natural attacking game and proved a lot of critics wrong who said he shouldn’t be anywhere near the test team.

    • Reply posted by Jackie Moon, today at 22:00

      Jackie Moon replied:
      He isn’t anywhere near this team, he’s miles ahead.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:44

    Bairstow's Excellent 100 and Foakes given an opportunity and proved his worth yet again.

    A good day for England, now we must build upon this tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by El Tel, today at 21:51

    Well done Jonny B! Let your relentless critics put that in their collective pipe.

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 21:55

    The Windies are not playing fair . They haven’t dropped there two best bowlers like England. !!
    Well played Johnny and happy birthday Viv✊

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 21:43

    Well played JB saved England yet again.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 21:52

    Bravo Bairstow. Middle order bailing out the top order again. Should be an interesting day tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 21:50

    Personally I wouldn't have had Bairstow anywhere near the Test team before the Ashes Series, the very fact he continued to get recalled just goes to hi-light the lack of depth available to Englands county game.
    But as one of the few to make a knock down under, he was worthy of selection for this tour, and with todays cracking knock I hope he can continue to prove me wrong throughout this Series.

    • Reply posted by rothwelljohn, today at 21:53

      rothwelljohn replied:
      Enjoy your humble pie then.

  • Comment posted by John Lilburne, today at 21:47

    Shows the benefit of a WK who can bat, supporting the batters.

    Hopefully Foakes will support the bowlers tomorrow too

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 21:49

      DH replied:
      They’re gonna need it on this

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:49

    Brilliant from Bairstow! 👏 👏

    The Usual Top Order Collapse 😒

    But how to fix it...

    • Reply posted by tn6kx4o5, today at 21:51

      tn6kx4o5 replied:
      Drop the top order and let the middle order bat twice.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 21:45

    Excellent batting. Well done Jonny.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 21:58

    Superb fighting century by Johnny Bairstow - he is the jewel in the crown in this side.

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 21:49

    Great knock Jonny.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:43

    Media scribblers having to change their tune after quickly getting the knives out for England. And YJB detractors keeping their heads down this evening after his magnificent hundred. 300 plus should be competitive batting first on this slow track. Game on.

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 21:44

    Brilliant from Jonny Bairstow in his best position of 6. At least Strauss with his common sense has sorted positions 5-8, after the specialist batsman failed let’s hope the specialist bowlers can perform tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Disabled Sport writer, today at 21:59

    Well done Jonny..

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 21:42

    Good work Jonny. Brazo

    • Reply posted by Terry Barber, today at 21:47

      Terry Barber replied:
      Bravo.

