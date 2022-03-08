Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Imam ul-Haq (left) and Abdullah Shafique were unbeaten

First Test, Rawalpindi (day five): Pakistan 476-4 dec. & 252-0: Azhar 185, Imam 157 & 111no, Shafique 136 Australia 459 all out: Khawaja 97, Labuschagne 90; Nauman 6-107 Match drawn Scorecard

Pakistan opener Imam ul-Haq scored a century in both innings as his side drew the first Test of a three-match home series against Australia.

In Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, the hosts declared on 476-4 in their first innings with Imam making 157 and Azhar Ali 185.

The visitors were then all out for 459 as Usman Khawaja top scored with 97.

Imam was 111 not out as he and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique (136no) got to 252-0 as the game ended in a draw.

In a Test dominated by the bat, the opening partnership between the pair was their country's highest ever against Australia.

Imam's knock in the first innings was his his maiden Test ton and Shafique celebrated a similar achievement with his score in the second innings.

Australia, who managed just four wickets in the match, saw Khawaja get to within three runs of a century, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 90 and Steve Smith 78.

The tourists wore black armbands following the death of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh on the first day, while the announcement that compatriot and cricket legend Shane Warne had died came shortly after the close of play on day one.

No international cricket was played in Pakistan for six years following an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in Lahore in 2009, with the majority of their home matches being held in the United Arab Emirates instead.

Touring teams began to return in 2015 and Pakistan hosted their first home men's Test for 12 years when Sri Lanka travelled there in 2019.