Women's World Cup, Tauranga Pakistan 190-6 (50 overs): Maroof 78, Riaz 53; King 2-24 Australia 193-3 (34.4 overs): Healy 72, Lanning 35 Australia won by seven wickets Scorecard

Alyssa Healy helped Australia secure a comfortable seven-wicket win against Pakistan at the Women's World Cup.

Australia put their opponents into bat after winning the toss and Pakistan, with the help of 78 from Bismah Maroof, reached a modest 190-6.

Healy opened the batting for her side and scored 72 off 79 balls.

Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning added 34 and 35 respectively as Australia, who beat England in their opening game, won with 15.2 overs remaining.

It was a second victory in a row for captain Lanning's side, while Pakistan, who were beaten by India in their first game, have yet to win at the tournament.

"Everyone's in really good form, we all got starts and I guess we're all feeling in good nick," Lanning said.

"Pakistan did extremely well and made it hard for us to take wickets so we were disciplined and kept that run rate in check."

Pakistan's next game will be against South Africa on 11 March, with Australia playing hosts New Zealand a day later.