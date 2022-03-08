Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Heather Knight says England are "no way" out of the Women's World Cup, despite losing their first two games.

The defending champions followed a 12-run loss to tournament favourites Australia with a seven-run defeat by West Indies in Dunedin on Wednesday.

"We have to keep our heads up. We can't feel sorry for ourselves," Knight told BBC Sport.

"We've just got out of the habit of winning. One or two players standing up and winning us a game will flip that."

England went winless in losing the Ashes series to Australia in January and February.

Although another defeat by Australia when they met the tournament favourites in their opening game was expected, England had never before lost to West Indies at the World Cup.

The top four from the eight-team group will reach the semi-finals, so England can still advance, albeit now with a much reduced margin for error.

Their next game is against South Africa in Tauranga on Monday.

"We have made it tricky for ourselves, but no way are we out of this competition," said batter Knight, who led England to victory in 2017.

"We have to turn up fighting with one of our best performances against South Africa."

England dropped five catches against West Indies, as well conceding 23 runs in wides after giving up 21 wides to Australia.

"There were a lot of things that are in our control, that if we do better we win today and probably would have won that first game as well," added Knight.

"The fielding performance just wasn't us. I don't know where that came from."

Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill made 12 against West Indies, extending a run that has seen her go without a half-century in a one-day international since 2016.

Amy Jones managed only one and has a top score of 28 across the Ashes and World Cup this winter.

Emma Lamb is the only batting reserve in England's squad of 15.

"We keep asking questions about Winfield-Hill at the top of the order," 2017 World Cup winner Alex Hartley told BBC Sport. "Amy Jones is the world's best keeper, but there are questions over her lack of runs.

"Every game now is a final. That's puts a lot pressure on England. They have to be aggressive and fearless, otherwise they are on a flight home."