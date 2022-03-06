Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey all-rounder Julius Sumerauer top-scored for Farmers in their defeat

Jersey cricket champions Farmers lost their opening European Cricket League group game by seven runs to Dutch champions HBS Craeyenhout in Spain.

Batting first, Craeyenhout scored 104-4 from their 10 overs as opener Tobias Visee hit 46 from just 17 balls, including three sixes and six fours.

Joel Richardson took 3-12 with the ball for the islanders.

In reply, Farmers were always behind in the run chase despite a 23-ball 47 from Julius Sumerauer as they made 97-4.

He put on 62 for the second wicket with Jersey national team captain Charles Perchard, who scored 21 from 19 balls.

But Majinder Singh conceded just three runs off the ninth over, all but ending Farmers' chances of victory.

The Jersey side will face Cypriot champions Punjab Lions Nicosia and Spanish league winners Pak I Care Badalona on Tuesday.