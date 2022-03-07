Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tammy Beaumont was player of the tournament at the 2017 World Cup

ICC Women's World Cup: West Indies v England Venue: University Oval, Dunedin Date: 9 March Time: 11:00 local time (22:00 GMT, Tuesday) BBC coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sounds; live text and video highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England can draw on the experience of winning the 2017 World Cup to bounce back from an opening defeat this time around, according to Tammy Beaumont.

England lost their opening game to India five years ago, only to beat the same opponents in the final.

They were beaten by Australia in Hamilton on Saturday and face West Indies in Dunedin on Wednesday.

"You never know, it could be the same again. We can take a lot of heart from that in 2017," said batter Beaumont.

The 30-year-old told BBC Sport: "You can look back at that and think it was all perfect, but we beat Australia by only three runs in the group and South Africa by two wickets in the semi-finals.

"We lost to India in the first game, so maybe it wasn't as perfect when you look back.

"We take that as a positive this time around. It's going to be tough. We might not win every game and we might have some really close ones, but we know we've done it before."

The defending champions conceded 310-3 against Australia, the largest total made in a women's one-day international against England.

England fell only 12 runs short of what would have been the highest chase in women's ODIs, a huge improvement from a batting unit that struggled in their Ashes defeat by Australia earlier this year.

"It's gutting not to get the two points on the board, but it was a really good account of ourselves," said Beaumont.

"The batting in the Ashes was not up to standard, so to nearly chase 311 was a great way to go about it."

After leaking such a huge total, Beaumont identified the areas where England need to improve if they are to beat a West Indies side that earned a shock win over hosts New Zealand in their first game.

"We bowled a lot of extras and the Australia game wasn't our best day in the field," she said.

"They have beaten the home team. It's a big game for us to get our campaign going."