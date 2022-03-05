Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 10 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket for India

First Test, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali India 574-8 dec: Jadeja 175*, Pant 96, Ashwin 61; Lakmal 2-90 Sri Lanka 174 (Jadeja 5-41) & 178 (Ashwin 4-47, Jadeja 4-46) India won by innings and 22 runs; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

Ravindra Jadeja's superb all-round performance helped India thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 22 runs on the third day of the first Test in Mohali.

Jadeja backed up his unbeaten 175 in India's sole innings with 4-46 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 178.

The all-rounder finished with match figures of 9-87 after taking 5-41 in his first innings.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-47 to become India's second leading Test wicket-taker, behind Anil Kumble.

Sri Lanka, responding to India's huge total of 574-8 declared, reached 161-4 on the third day before losing their final six wickets for 13 runs.

They were bowled out for 174 in their first innings before India enforced the follow on.

Jadeja and Ashwin both impressed with their spin as they bowled out the tourists in the final session of the day.

Ashwin dismissed Charith Asalanka and Lahiru Kumara to move to 436 Test wickets and go ahead of former all-rounder Dev on India's all-time list.

The victory was India's first with Rohit Sharma as Test captain.

The second Test takes in Bangalore from 12-16 March.