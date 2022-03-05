Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graeme van Buuren has scored more than 5,000 runs and taken 95 wickets in first-class cricket

Gloucestershire have named Graeme van Buuren and Jack Taylor as captains for the 2022 county season.

All-rounder Van Buuren, 31, will lead the team in the County Championship and One-day Cup, replacing Chris Dent.

And batter Taylor will continue to skipper the side in the T20 Blast.

Gloucestershire will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time since 2005 and start the season with an away game against Northamptonshire on 7 April.

"In Graeme we have selected a man for which captaincy comes at the right time of his career," said new head coach Dale Benkenstein.

"The next four or five seasons will be his best and he has the respect of all the players."

The Gloucestershire squad are in the United Arab Emirates for a 10-day warm-up tour, which will include two red-ball games against Yorkshire.