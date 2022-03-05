Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pooja Vastraka and Sneh Rana set a new record for a seventh-wicket partnership at the Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup, Tauranga India 244-7 (50 overs): Vastrakar 67 (59), Rana 53* (48), Sandhu 2-36 Pakistan 137 (43 overs): Gayakwad 4-31, Goswami 2-26 India won by 107 runs Scorecard

India suffered a fright against Pakistan before coming through to win by 107 runs in the Women's World Cup.

A collapse of five wickets for 18 runs saw India slip to 114-6 on a blameless surface in Tauranga.

But Pooja Vastraka, with 67, and Sneh Rana, who made 53 not out, added 122 to drag the 2017 runners-up to 244-7.

It was always likely to be a target beyond Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, bowled out for 137, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad claiming 4-31.

While it was ultimately comfortable for India, they will need an improvement to challenge for a spot in the semi-finals.

The collapse was a result of some lackadaisical batting. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma had added 92 for the second wicket, but both fell to sloppy strokes, which were repeated by the rest of the middle-order.

Vastraka and Rena halted the slide by showing the intent their team-mates lacked. They pounced on any loose deliveries and hurried between the wickets to set a new record partnership for the seventh wicket at the Women's World Cup.

The swing in momentum deflated Pakistan and ensured they remain winless in the 11 one-dayers they have played against India - this was the first meeting since the last World Cup five years ago.

Their reply never gathered pace as India's pace bowlers started well with the new ball before further pressure was applied by a trio of spinners, in particular left-armer Gayakwad, who found sharp turn.

