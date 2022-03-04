Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia are the holders of the Ashes and the Twenty20 World Cup

Women's World Cup, Hamilton Australia 310-3 (50 overs): Haynes 130, Lanning 86, Sciver 2-68 England 298-8 (50 overs): Sciver 109*, Beaumont 74, King 3-59 Australia won by 12 runs Scorecard

England fell just short of a record chase in a nerve-shredding defeat by Australia in their opening match of the Women's World Cup in Hamilton.

Set 311, the defending champions were taken agonisingly close by a magnificent 109 not out from Nat Sciver.

Needing 16 from the final over, bowled by Jess Jonassen, England could only manage three to lose by 12 runs.

On a day when Australia paid tribute to legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne and wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh, the tournament favourites posted 310-3 - the highest total by any team against England.

Rachael Haynes compiled a superb 130 and captain Meg Lanning weighed in with 86.

England needed 78 from 49 balls with only four wickets in hand when Sciver was joined at the crease by Katherine Brunt.

With the equation down to 16 from the last over, Australia bravely gave the ball to left-arm spinner Jonassen, who took a stunning one-handed return catch to dismiss Brunt and effectively end the contest.

Though England suffer yet another defeat by the Australians, who went unbeaten in winning the multi-format Ashes series earlier this year, Heather Knight's side can take heart from how far they pushed the tournament favourites.

England's stiffest test in the group stage is now behind them, and they should still make progress towards the semi-finals, starting against West Indies in Dunedin on Wednesday (22:00 GMT on Tuesday).

There is also the memory of losing their opener against India in 2017, only to go on to beat the same opponents in the final.

In Saturday's other game, South Africa avoided an upset against World Cup debutants Bangladesh.

The Proteas were bowled out for 207 but dismissed Bangladesh for 175 to win by 32 runs.

England give themselves too much to do

In the three one-dayers in the Ashes, England did not manage a total in excess of 178, so this batting display was hugely encouraging.

In fact, England might wonder what might have been had they not invited pressure by allowing Australia to bat first, then delivering a flat display in the field.

Twice Sophie Ecclestone missed half-chances, the first when she was slow to move at long leg when Lanning was on 26, and then when she stuck a hand out at a sharp caught and bowled when Haynes had 73.

Nevertheless, England were defiant with the bat, first through 74 from Tammy Beaumont and 40 from captain Knight.

When Sciver took up the fight, she found support from Sophie Dunkley and Brunt but, ultimately, there was just too much to do.

