Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 52.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year career.

He won the 1999 50-over World Cup and claimed 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005.

After retiring from international cricket in 2007, he continued to play franchise Twenty20 cricket until 2013.

