Shane Warne: Australia legend dies aged 52

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 52.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year career.

He won the 1999 50-over World Cup and claimed 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005.

After retiring from international cricket in 2007, he continued to play franchise Twenty20 cricket until 2013.

  • Comment posted by CharlesLogan, today at 14:29

    RIP Legend

  • Comment posted by James_Band, today at 14:29

    R.I.P Shane Warne. :(

  • Comment posted by silverfoil, today at 14:29

    Legend is overused, but he was.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 14:30

    Wow, that's no age. Best spin bowler of his generation, arguably the best of all time. Sad news.

  • Comment posted by Lesssoapsmoresport, today at 14:29

    Awful news. Best cricketer in my lifetime by far. RIP

  • Comment posted by Russ, today at 14:30

    Wow. On the same day as Rod Marsh, now Shane Warne? What a terrible day for cricket fans. RIP.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 14:29

    RIP. Amazing cricketer and personality

  • Comment posted by Greebo66, today at 14:30

    Shocking, shocking news.

    RIP Warney

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 14:29

    R.I.P warney greatest ever bowler

  • Comment posted by Crab Apple, today at 14:30

    Best cricketer that has ever lived. No player has ever or likely will ever have the impact on the game he did. Absolute legend.

  • Comment posted by Cairnzee, today at 14:30

    Bloody hell. This one has hit me.

    RIP Warney from a Pommie b*stard!

  • Comment posted by DolbyD, today at 14:30

    That is one cricket team up there! RiP Warney. Hampshire salutes you. Can't believe this......

  • Comment posted by PK, today at 14:29

    Truly shocking- so sad

  • Comment posted by aboveandbeyond , today at 14:29

    Th GOAT SPINNER

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 14:30

    Warney, god bless you and RIP.

    We loved and hated you in equal measures.

    • Reply posted by Nick Beard, today at 14:33

      Nick Beard replied:
      Absolutely. True mark of respect that was

  • Comment posted by Ricci667, today at 14:29

    So sad. An absolute legend of the game. Iconic. Rest in Peace.

  • Comment posted by sirthistlebottom, today at 14:30

    The King of Spin. Loathed him against England in the Ashes. But my god, what a talent. RIP

  • Comment posted by Tim remembering Maine Rd, today at 14:30

    So sad...RIP Shane, never forget the MIke Gatting Dismissal!

  • Comment posted by Jamie p, today at 14:29

    Im shocked

  • Comment posted by phizco, today at 14:31

    This is such sad news for the cricketing world. An absolute legend of the game. RIP

