Kemar Roach has taken 231 wickets in 68 Test matches for West Indies

West Indies paceman Kemar Roach will rejoin Surrey this season for their first five County Championship games.

The 33-year-old took 22 wickets in five matches for the club last year, including career-best figures of 8-40.

Roach, who is in the West Indies squad for next week's first Test against England, will be available until 8 May.

"After my thoroughly enjoyable time at the Kia Oval last season I am thrilled to be heading back for another stint with Surrey CCC," Roach said.

"I finished last season well with ball in hand and hope to pick up where I left off.

"I would like to thank both Surrey and CWI for this opportunity and I can't wait to get back to the UK."

Surrey begin their 2022 campaign away at county champions Warwickshire on 7 April.