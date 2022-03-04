Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Watt took seven wickets for Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE

Derbyshire Falcons have re-signed Scotland spin bowler Mark Watt for this summer's T20 Blast competition.

The 25-year-old left-armer took seven wickets in five games for the county in 2019, when they reached Finals Day.

He made his Scotland debut in 2015 and has played 47 T20 internationals, eight of them at last year's World Cup.

"We have been looking for a left-arm spinner to mix up our bowling in T20 and Mark ticks all of the boxes for us," said head coach Mickey Arthur.

"Mark showed at the World Cup he has the ability to take the game to any opposition...and I have no doubt he will be a key member of our team this year."

Watt will be available for the entire group stage of the Blast, and any subsequent knockout games, should they progress.

"I've worked hard on my game in the last couple of years, I've tested myself against some of the best players in the world and I've been able to show what I can do," he said.

"I want to pick up where I left off in 2019 with Derbyshire and target the knockout stages again."

The 2022 competition begins on 25 May and the Falcons play their first game two days later, at home to Birmingham Bears.