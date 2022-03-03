Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Laurie Evans returned to Surrey last year, having spent time at Warwickshire and Sussex

Surrey batter Laurie Evans has agreed a new limited-overs deal with the county.

The 34-year-old has extended his stay at the club until the end of 2023, but will no longer play County Championship fixtures for the Oval-based side.

Evans has won the Australian Big Bash with Perth Scorchers and played Twenty20 cricket in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

"I still have a burning ambition to play at international level," Evans told the club website.

"The chances of me doing this in Test cricket are gone but I still believe that I could do a job for England in white-ball cricket and by focusing my efforts purely on this, I can best develop my skills further.

"Secondly, I believe this is the best way for me to manage myself physically over the coming years."

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "This is not a choice I would advise any younger player to make while there is still plenty of time for them to achieve so much in the game.

"However, at this stage of Laurie's career and after discussing it at length with him, I fully understand and respect the decision he has made."