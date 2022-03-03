Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Danny Lamb enjoyed an excellent 2021 for Lancashire across all formats of the game

Lancashire quartet Jack Blatherwick, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb and Luke Wells have all signed contract extensions to keep them at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Batter Jones and all-rounder Lamb, both 26, came through the club's academy.

Lamb was named the club's One-Day Cup player of the year for 2021.

Seamer Blatherwick, 23, and batter Wells, 31, both joined the county in November 2020 from Nottinghamshire and Sussex respectively.