Gardner won the Belinda Clark Award, given to Australia's best female player of the preceding 12 months, in January

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Hosts: New Zealand (six venues) Dates: 4 March - 3 April BBC coverage: Test Match Special commentary and live text on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sounds; video highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will miss their opening Women's World Cup game against England on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Gardner is also ruled out of their second match, against Pakistan on 8 March, as she must isolate for 10 days.

The 24-year-old averages 24.82 with the bat and has taken 43 wickets in 42 one-day international appearances.

The World Cup begins on Friday, with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies at Mount Maunganui.

World Cup favourites Australia top the one-day international rankings and beat England in all three ODIs in the recent Women's Ashes series.

However England beat South Africa in their final warm-up game on Wednesday as they prepare to defend the title they won in 2017.