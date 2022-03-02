Mason Crane made his Hampshire debut in 2015

Hampshire bowler Mason Crane has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner has played in one Test match and two T20 internationals for England.

Crane made his debut in 2015 at 18, and became the youngest-ever player to claim a five-wicket haul for the county against Warwickshire that year.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Hampshire so it was an easy decision to extend my stay and I'm looking forward to pushing for silverware," Crane said.

In 2016 Crane became the first overseas player to represent New South Wales since Imran Khan in 1984 and made his one and only Test appearance for England in the 2017-18 Ashes tour of Australia.

Last season Crane played a key part in Hampshire's T20 Blast campaign when they lost to Somerset in the semi-finals, and took 23 wickets in six games, including 5-41 in the one-wicket defeat by Lancashire in the final game of the season, as the club narrowly missed out on their first County Championship title since 1973.