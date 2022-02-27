Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Nat Sciver hit nine fours in her 108 from 101 balls

Womenn's World Cup warm-up, Lincoln: England 310-9 (50 overs): Sciver 108 (101), Winfield-Hill 55 (43) Bangladesh 201 all out (49.4 overs): Sciver 2-12, Davies 2-40, Dean 2-43 England won by 109 runs Scorecard

Nat Sciver struck an authoritative century in England's 109-run Women's World Cup warm-up win against Bangladesh in Lincoln, New Zealand.

Sciver helped herself to 108 after Lauren Winfield-Hill, restored to open, crashed 55 from 43 balls to set England on the way to 310-9.

Sciver, Freya Davies and Charlie Dean took two wickets each in Bangladesh's 201 all out.

England play their final warm-up game against South Africa on Wednesday.

The tournament proper begins when hosts New Zealand meet West Indies in Tauranga on Friday (01:00 GMT), with England beginning the defence of the title they won in 2017 against Australia in Hamilton at the same time on Saturday.

After going winless in Australia during the Ashes, this was always likely to be a straightforward runout for England against tournament debutants Bangladesh, a side whom they have never met in a full one-day international.

And while Sciver's sweet striking in her 101-ball stay was most impressive, perhaps of greater value before the World Cup was the performance of Winfield-Hill.

Dropped for the final ODI of the Ashes, Winfield-Hill rejoined Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order, and her nine fours hinted towards the impetus England lacked in Australia.

"Lauren is a naturally aggressive player," said Sciver. "She and Tammy got us off to a great start.

"I wouldn't want to be a selector and I don't know what the order will be in our next warm-up game."

Most of England's batters spent some time in the middle - Beamount made 38, captain Heather Knight 27, Amy Jones 22 and Danni Wyatt 16. After Sophia Dunkley missed out with a golden duck, Emma Lamb, who replaced Winfield-Hill during the Ashes, impressed in an inventive cameo of 28.

Experienced pace bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole were rested, while leading spinner Sophie Ecclestone did not take part as a precaution after feeling a slight calf problem in the warm-up.

The only moment of concern from England came when left-arm seamer Tash Farrant pulled up in her run-up during her third over, then left the field because of illness.

"I don't know if she ate something dodgy, but she was feeling pretty sick," said Sciver.

"I don't know if Sophie has ever sat and watched a game that she could have been playing in. She is frustrated because it's just precautionary, but she doesn't see it that way."

There will be live commentary of 20 World Cup games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app, including every England game, both semi-finals and the final in Christchurch on 3 April.

There will also be video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.