The chief executive of Cricket Scotland has stood down following an internal disciplinary process.

Gus Mackay had been on extended leave since October after allegations were made by staff about a culture of bullying within the organisation.

Cricket Scotland issued a brief statement, thanking Mackay and saying he "has decided to leave to pursue other opportunities".

Zimbabwean Mackay, 54, took up the post in 2019.

Tony Brian, chair of Cricket Scotland said "We thank Gus for his hard work and commitment, particularly for the part he played in the success of the men's and women's national teams on the international stage last year, and wish him well for the future."

The departing Mackay added: "I wish Cricket Scotland and cricket across Scotland the very best for the future. The success of the men's and women's teams at ICC events last year was a highlight that I hope will continue to inspire more people in Scotland to play cricket."

Scottish cricket's ruling body is currently the subject of an ongoing independent investigation into allegations of racism.