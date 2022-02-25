Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Amy Hunter, who became the youngest player to hit an international century in October, won the emerging women's player of the year award

Paul Stirling and Gaby Lewis took the men's and women's international player of the year honours at the 2022 Irish Cricket Awards.

Ireland's all-time leading white run-scorer Stirling edged out runners-up Andrew Balbirnie, Josh Little and Simi Singh.

Opener Lewis took the top women's award ahead of Laura Delany, Leah Paul and Orla Prendergast.

Amy Hunter won the emerging women's player of the year award.

It is fitting recognition for 16-year-old Hunter, who in October etched her name into history books when she became the youngest player to hit an international century in Ireland's one-day victory over Zimbabwe.

Stirling, who was named Ireland men's player of the decade at last year's awards, was the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2021 with 705 runs at an impressive average of 79.66 and earlier this week helped the Irish qualify for the T20 World Cup.

Lewis also enjoyed a superb 2021 by becoming the first Irish woman to score a T20I century, amassing 325 runs over the year at an excellent average of 40.62.

Stirling and Lewis were recently included in the ICC men's and women's teams of the year for 2021, too.

ITW Irish Cricket Awards 2022

ITW International Men's Player of Year: Paul Stirling

Hanley Energy International Women's Player of the Year: Gaby Lewis

Arachas Super Series Player of the Year: Gaby Lewis

HBV Studios Inter-Provincial Player of the Year: George Dockrell

Clear Currency Emerging Men's Player of the Year: Matthew Humphreys

Clear Currency Emerging Women's Player of the Year: Amy Hunter

Tildenet Club of the Year: Bready Cricket Club

O'Neill's Club Male Player of the Year: Aniruddha Chore (North Down)

O'Neill's Club Female Player of the Year: Laura Delany (Leinster)

Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame inductees: Barbara McDonald, Angus Dunlop, Dermott Monteith (posthumous)

Gibney's Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket: Michael Sharp

House of Waterford Volunteering Excellence Award: Bryan Milford

Techfynder Cricket Official of the Year: Mary McElwee

Shapoorji Pallonji Outstanding Contribution to Coaching: Ted Williamson

Turkish Airlines Groundskeeper of the Year Award: Dean Simpson