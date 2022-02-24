Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Tector struck a half century off 37 balls for Ireland

T20 World Cup Qualifier final, Al Amarat, Oman: Ireland 159 all out (20 overs): Tector 50, Getkate 30; Zahoor 3-29, Mustafa 3-30 UAE 160-3 (18.4 overs): Muhammad 112, Mustafa 37; Little 2-17 UAE won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland have lost by seven wickets to the United Arab Emirates in the final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Oman.

Ireland were all out for 159 in their 20 overs, Harry Tector top-scoring with 50 and Shane Getkate contributing 30.

Opener Waseem Muhammad shone for UAE in their reply as they reached 160-3 in 18.4 overs, hitting 112 off 66 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours.

Both teams had already qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year by winning their semi-finals.

Ireland beat Oman on Tuesday, while the UAE defeated Nepal.

As a result of their defeat by UAE, Ireland will enter the First Round Group Stage of the T20 World Cup in October facing West Indies, Scotland and one further qualifier, to be confirmed in June, in Group B. Two from that Group will move to the Super 12s stage of the tournament.