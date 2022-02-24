Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Kelly has taken five or more wickets in an innings on five occasions in first-class cricket

Northamptonshire have signed Australian pace bowler Matt Kelly for the start of this summer's County Championship.

The 27-year-old has agreed a deal for the first six matches as the county make their return to Division One.

Kelly has taken 105 first-class wickets for Western Australia at an average of 29.51 and 65 in white-ball cricket.

"Matt possesses a fantastic skill-set that we feel is well suited to English conditions," said Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle.

"He's got a great record in red-ball cricket and we think he's a perfect fit for what we need, I can't wait to get him over here and see what he can bring to the group."

The Championship reverts to a two-division format with promotion and relegation in 2022, with 10 teams in Division One and eight in the second tier.

Northamptonshire will play Gloucestershire in their opening game, starting on 7 April, to be followed a week later by another home match against Yorkshire.

"It has been a long-held ambition of mine to play county cricket," said Kelly.

"I'm delighted to be given that opportunity by Northamptonshire and can't wait to test myself in different conditions against Division One line-ups."

In December, Northamptonshire agreed a deal with New Zealand batter Will Young and hope he will be available for "the majority" of their Championship and One-Day Cup games.

They have also signed fellow Kiwi Jimmy Neesham for the T20 Blast.