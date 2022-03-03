Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has died aged 74 after suffering a heart attack.

Marsh was taken ill on Thursday while travelling to a charity cricket match in Queensland.

He effected 355 dismissals - a world record at the time of his retirement - in 96 Test appearances for Australia from 1970 to 1984.

He also played 92 one-day internationals and served as Australia men's chairman of selectors until 2016.

Marsh is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist with 416 and Ian Healy's 395.

Marsh would go on to form a formidable partnership with fast bowler Dennis Lillee, with the pair combining for 95 Test dismissals.

However, he had a difficult start to his Test career and was nicknamed "Iron Gloves" during his first series against England in 1970-71.

He came close to a maiden century during that Ashes series, making an unbeaten 92 in Melbourne before captain Bill Lawry declared with Australia nine down.

Marsh did not feel as though he had missed out on a century, saying that he thought Lawry should have declared much earlier.

He later became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century when he reached triple figures against England in the 1977 Centenary Test.

On the 1981 tour of England, Marsh became the first keeper to claim 100 dismissals in Ashes Tests.

After retiring Marsh commentated on Australian television before taking on a coaching role at the Australian National Academy.

He later took on a similar role with the England and Wales Cricket Board and was a selector for the men's team from 2001 to 2005.

Marsh served as the Australian chairman of selectors from 2014 to 2016, stepping down after Australia were hammered at home by South Africa.