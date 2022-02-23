The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Joe Root would continue as Test captain in February

Joe Root says he is "very grateful" to still be England Test captain after his side's heavy Ashes defeat in Australia.

Head coach Chris Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe all left their roles after the 4-0 loss this winter.

Root kept his job and will lead England in a three-Test tour of the West Indies next month.

The batter said he "didn't waver" in his belief that he is the right person to captain England.

"It was clearly a disappointing tour of Australia and we massively underperformed, but we've got to use this opportunity for a fresh start," said Root.

"I'm very grateful that I've got the opportunity to do that as captain."

England are bottom of the World Test Championship rankings and have only won once in their last 14 Tests.

They are looking to become only the second England side since 1968 to win a Test series in the Caribbean.

The first Test in Antigua starts on 8 March.

"We're looking to make a big difference and turn things round very quickly," added Root.

"We're not currently one of the best teams in the world but that can be our ambition and we can make quick strides in getting closer to that."

Opportunity for others without Anderson & Broad

Joe Root has only played two of his 114 Tests in a team that featured neither Stuart Broad (left) nor James Anderson (right)

Under interim managing director Andrew Strauss, England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their top two leading Test wicket-takers, for the West Indies tour.

Anderson said the decision was a "shock" and he is "praying" his international career is not over, while Broad said it had left him "confused and angrier with each passing day".

Root, who does not have a selection vote, said both could be "in the mix" for selection this summer, with England starting their home season against world champions New Zealand on 2 June.

"I've spoken to both and they are obviously disappointed and angry, you'd expect that," said Root.

"It's been made very clear - no-one is saying this is the end for them and it would be great to see Stuart and Jimmy very much in the mix at the start of the summer.

"The guys that are on the tour have got a real opportunity to step in to some different roles and strengthen what could be the backbone of this team moving forward."

Root said he hoped the likes of seamer Chris Woakes and fast bowler Mark Wood will learn a lot from the opportunity to take the new ball in away conditions in the absence of Anderson and Broad.

"We could come away from this tour as victors and we've also gained a lot of knowledge on other players," he added. "Then there are Jimmy and Broady to add back into things this summer and we're in a really strong position.

"I don't want this to sound like it's a development tour, it's not, it's about winning. But we've got an opportunity for those guys to step into that space and better this team for it."

Root would not be drawn on whether he agreed with the decision to leave out Anderson and Broad, adding: "I don't think we should have to air every single bit of information on decisions like this.

"We've sometimes been slightly too honest about certain things and some things should stay in the room - and that's the case in this scenario."

Root 'excited' about moving to number three

Despite England's struggles, Root scored 1,708 runs in 2021 - the third most in a calendar year in Test history - as well as making six centuries.

He said his performances last year had given him the confidence to move up to number three in the batting order, having previously expressed his preference for batting at four.

Root averages 38.66 in 53 innings, with two centuries, at three - compared to 51.27 in 106 innings, with 14 tons, at his usual position of four.

"I'm very comfortable in the way I've been playing over the last year and it's the right fit for this team," he said.

"This is the first time batting at three has really sat comfortably with me and it's the first time I've been really excited and not slightly apprehensive about it.

"I'm more confident and have a lot more clarity in how I'm scoring my runs - that doesn't guarantee me success, but I'm very motivated for it and I feel readier for it now."