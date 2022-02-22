Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India hammered Ireland by 143 runs to win the one-sided series 2-0 in June 2018

Ireland are set to face India in a T20 international this summer as part of their preparations for this year's World Cup in Australia.

The Irish have not faced India in any format since June 2018.

India dominated that two-match series in Malahide, securing 76 and 143-run victories.

Ireland secured their spot at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday with a 56-run win over hosts Oman in the Qualifier semi-final.

Having assured their seventh straight appearance at the World Cup, Ireland will meet the UAE in the Qualifier final in Muscat on Thursday. The UAE have also qualified for the World Cup.

India, meanwhile, will travel to England in July for the rescheduled fifth Test of the 2021 series, which was originally to be played at Old Trafford in September 2021 before Covid-19 cases among the India backroom team forced a postponement.

The Test will be followed by a T20 and ODI series between 7-17 July.