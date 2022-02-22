Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A win on Tuesday would see Ireland reach the T20 World Cup in Australia

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Al Amarat, Oman: Ireland 165-7 (20 overs): Delany 47, McBrine 36, Tector 35; B Khan 3-23 Oman 109 all out (18.3 overs): S Khan 30; Singh 3-20 Ireland won by 56 runs Scorecard

Ireland have beaten beat Oman by 56 runs in their World Cup Qualifier semi-final to qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Ireland recovered from losing openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the third over to post a score of 165-7, Gareth Delany top-scoring with 47.

Oman struggled to keep their run rate up as they were all out for 109 with nine balls remaining in reply.

Shoaib Khan scored 30, while Simi Singh took 3-20 for Ireland.

