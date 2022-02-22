Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A win on Tuesday saw Ireland reach the T20 World Cup in Australia

T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-final, Al Amarat, Oman: Ireland 165-7 (20 overs): Delany 47, McBrine 36, Tector 35; B Khan 3-23 Oman 109 (18.3 overs): S Khan 30; Singh 3-20 Ireland won by 56 runs Scorecard

Ireland beat hosts Oman by 56 runs in the T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-final to qualify for the tournament proper in Australia later this year.

Ireland recovered from losing openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the third over to post a score of 165-7, Gareth Delany top-scoring with 47.

In reply, Oman struggled to keep their run rate up as they were all out for 109 with nine balls remaining.

Shoaib Khan scored 30 for the hosts, while Simi Singh took 3-20 for Ireland.

The United Arab Emirates also booked their ticket to Australia by beating Nepal by 68 runs in the other semi-final. Having assured qualification, Ireland and the UAE will meet in the Qualifier final on Thursday.

The Irish will be making their seventh straight appearance in the T20 World Cup, having only missed the inaugural edition in 2007.

Ireland had made a shaky start to the Global Qualifier A event, losing their first game last week to the UAE, but bounced back with successive wins over Bahrain and Germany to reach the semi-finals.

Oman won the toss and opted to field, but Irish captain Balbirnie and Stirling, who had previously made three straight fifty partnerships, fell early to leave Ireland 19-2.

Delany shone as he struck 47 from 32 balls, before Andy McBrine added late impetus with a 21-ball 36.

Oman, who had qualified for the last two T20 World Cups, never got going with the bat and were bowled out for 109, as Irish spinners Singh and McBrine (2-24) took five wickets between them.

Josh Little and Craig Young also took two wickets apiece.

Ireland and the UAE will join the 12 sides who reached the 2021 T20 World Cup 'Super 12' stage in the main tournament Down Under, which gets underway on October 16.

The final two spots will be decided at the Global Qualifier B event in Zimbabwe in July.