Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow has been retained by Welsh Fire but his England team-mate Tom Banton has been released

Jonny Bairstow has been retained by Welsh Fire's men's side for the second edition of The Hundred in 2022.

The England batter starred for the Welsh franchise in two games in 2021 before being called up for his country's Test series against India.

Ben Duckett, who replaced Bairstow as Welsh Fire captain last year, is also retained, having been the Hundred's second-highest run scorer in 2021.

Fellow England batter Tom Banton has been released.

In the women's side, Port Talbot-born all-rounder Alex Griffiths keeps her place alongside England bowler Katie George.

Welsh spinner Claire Nicholas is also included, having initially been selected for Welsh Fire in 2020 before the competition was postponed by Covid-19.

Nicholas missed the 2021 season due to the birth of her son.

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews will remain in Cardiff as one of four allocated overseas players.

Welsh Fire originally signed Australian stars Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney before the Covid-19 delay.

Gwen Davies, from Clydach, keeps her place with Birmingham Phoenix.

Welsh duo Claire Nicholas and Alex Griffiths will play for Welsh Fire in the women's competition

Glamorgan players free to go up for auction

Glamorgan's County Championship and T20 Blast captain David Lloyd played one game for Welsh Fire in 2021 but has not been retained this year.

Likewise, Glamorgan players Dan Douthwaite (Manchester Originals), Timm van der Gugten (Trent Rockets), Colin Ingram (Oval Invincibles) and Chris Cooke (Birmingham Phoenix) have not been retained by their franchises.

The Hundred draft for the men's competition will take place on 30 March.

Welsh Fire retained players

Men: Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Ollie Pope

Women: Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas