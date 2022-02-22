Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sarah Taylor returned to professional cricket to play for Welsh Fire in last year's Hundred

Ex-England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor says female coaches need to "keep pushing" for roles in men's cricket after joining the Manchester Originals men's Hundred team as assistant coach.

Taylor, 32, became the first female coach in men's franchise cricket with Team Abu Dhabi in the 2021 T10 League.

She will work alongside Originals men's head coach Simon Katich in the 2022 Hundred after being offered the role.

"I'd have been stupid to turn it down," she told BBC Sport.

Taylor added: "These roles are coming around now and any woman that gets offered an opportunity, they should take it with open arms.

"I'm extremely grateful to Manchester for giving me this opportunity."

Taylor, widely regarded as one of the world's best wicketkeepers during her England career, also joined the Sussex men's senior side as a wicketkeeping coach last year.

She said more female coaches would "benefit the game as a whole", whether they pursue opportunities in men's or women's cricket.

"I fell into the men's game and I'm taking every opportunity I can to keep learning," added Taylor.

"We have to keep pushing. There are some brilliant women's coaches out there and I hope they get recognised, in the male or female game."

Taylor claimed 232 dismissals in 226 England caps, hitting seven one-day centuries, winning two 50-over World Cups, a T20 World Cup and three Women's Ashes series, before retiring from international cricket in 2019 because of anxiety.

She returned to professional cricket in last year's Hundred when she played for Welsh Fire, before also playing for former side Sussex and Northern Diamonds in domestic cricket.

Although she was "a little tempted" to try to play again in this year's Hundred, taking the Originals coaching job - where she will work on wicketkeeping and fielding - was ultimately a "no-brainer".

"I absolutely loved playing last year, it's an exciting tournament and I loved how the boys and girls were treated as one unit," added Taylor.

"There is no rush for me. I'm still young enough and fit enough to play, so if an opportunity comes around I will absolutely consider it.

"But right now coaching is the opportunity I was happy with, so I'm going down this route."

Taylor is particularly looking forward to working again with wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who has moved from Sussex to Lancashire for the 2022 season, and England star Jos Buttler at the Originals.

When available, Taylor will also work with an Originals women's side that includes former England team-mates Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone as well as England A keeper Ellie Threlkeld.

"Ellie is extremely talented so it'll be nice to see how she's going and then a lot of them are friends so it'll be a bit bizarre with Crossy, Ecclestone and [South Africa batter] Lizelle Lee," she said.

Taylor added she "learned so much" from working with an Abu Dhabi side in the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates that featured West Indies great Chris Gayle and England players Liam Livingstone and Salt.

"I met some amazing people," said Taylor. "Chris Gayle didn't say much, he was singing a lot, but he's a complete team player and a really nice guy.

"At franchise level these players know what they are about - you're not going to come in and work miracles.

"Most of the time you are delivering a skill that they want to perform to be ready for the game."

The Manchester men's Originals squad still have all four overseas slots available for the draft on 30 March and Taylor said West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell, who smashed a sublime T20 century against England in January, would be a dream signing.

She added: "He's an unbelievable player, so talented and he's an intelligent cricketer as well, so he would be my number one choice."