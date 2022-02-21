Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ned Leonard made his County Championship debut against Lancashire during the 2021 season.

Somerset all-rounder Ned Leonard has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 19-year-old academy graduate, also a hard-hitting lower-order batter, made his first-team debut in July 2021.

Leonard, who has also played for England at under-19 level, has taken five wickets in four appearances across first-class and List A matches.

"I want to build on what I achieved last year by playing as much cricket as I can and taking as many wickets as possible," Leonard said. external-link

"This is my home now and it means so much to me."

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry added: "Ned possesses pace, the ability to generate movement both in the air and off the pitch and he has the potential to be a threat across all formats with both the new ball and the old ball.

"His attitude and application during his time with us have been exemplary."

The new deal means he will stay at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.