A win on Tuesday would see Ireland reach the T20 World Cup in Australia

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Al Amarat, Oman: Germany 107-7 (20 overs): Mubashir 45*, Blignaut 22; Little 2-13 Ireland 111-3 (13.1 overs): Stirling 34, Balbirnie 32; Yar 2-20 Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland are one win away from a place at the T20 World Cup having advanced to the semi-finals of the Qualifier with a seven-wicket victory over Germany.

A disciplined bowling performance saw Ireland restrict Germany to 107-7 from their 20 overs in Oman.

Paul Stirling (34) and Andrew Balbirnie (32) put Ireland in firm control, with Harry Tector hitting the winning runs from the first ball of the 14th over.

The Irish will play their semi-final on Tuesday.

Their opponents will be decided after Monday's Group B matches with Nepal, Canada and Oman all vying for the top two places and a place in the semi-finals, from which the winners will advance to the World Cup in October.

Having lost the opening game against the UAE, Ireland knew they had to win their remaining group games against Bahrain and Germany in order to salvage their qualifying aspirations.

"We were really good. there was a bit in it for the bowlers and they bowled really tightly," said captain Balbirnie after Monday's win.

"It was a really complete performance and we're slowly getting to where we want to at the right time of the tournament."

