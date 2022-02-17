Last updated on .From the section Counties

John Faragher denies the allegation he used racist language

Essex County Cricket Club have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board over an alleged racist comment at a board meeting in 2017.

The charge relates to the club's subsequent failure to conduct an appropriate, or any, investigation into the alleged comment.

In November, John Faragher resigned as Essex chairman but strongly denies the allegation he used racist language.

The ECB started its own investigation, leading to the club being charged.

Essex said in November that they would review why the matter was not fully and independently investigated at the time.

The club has been charged with a breach of ECB Directive 3.3, which reads: "No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

A panel of the ECB's cricket discipline commission will now hear the case.