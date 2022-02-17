Smeed has progressed through Somerset's academy from a young age to their first team

Somerset batter Will Smeed has signed a new year-long contract with the club to stay until the end of the 2023 season.

Smeed, 20, turned professional with the county in 2020 after joining their academy as an eight-year-old, and has already emerged as a hugely rising talent.

Aged 16 he scored a century alongside former England opener Marcus Trescothick for Somerset's second XI.

He has scored over 640 runs in 25 T20 matches with a strike rate of 138.11.

"I've loved my first full season at Somerset, so it was a no brainer for me to extend when the opportunity arose," Smeed said.

"There's a great atmosphere at the club and I feel as though we are all building towards something special."

Smeed became the youngest player in the inaugural Hundred tournament last summer at 19 years old, and reached the final with Birmingham Phoenix.

In his first three matches for the team he hit 146 runs in three innings - among them an unbeaten 65 - while his 36 off 13 balls, a strike rate of nearly 300, helped Phoenix to victory over the Trent Rockets.

"He has gone on to undertake numerous global white ball tournament experiences and I know he is really focused on making a name for himself across all formats of the game and has the ambition to make it to the very top," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"There is no doubt that he has the potential to have a long and prosperous career and we are really pleased that we will continue to have the opportunity to support those aspirations moving forward."