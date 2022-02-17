Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben McDermott made 53 for Australia in the first match of their T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this month

Hampshire have signed Australia opening batter Ben McDermott as an overseas player for this season's T20 Blast.

McDermott, 27, son of former Australia fast bowler Craig, is set to be available for the whole competition.

The right-hander has recently been recalled to Australia's T20 squad, opening in the ongoing five-match series against Sri Lanka.

He marked that recall by scoring 53 off 41 balls in a 20-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

"I'm looking forward to joining (Hampshire captain) James Vince and the team and am hoping I can contribute to a successful T20 campaign," McDermott said.