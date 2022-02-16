Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Griffins are the first side from Guernsey to compete in the European Cricket League

Guernsey cricket champions Griffins kept their place at the top of their European Cricket League group after an eight-wicket win over Bulgarian champions Indo-Bulgarian.

Batting first Indo-Bulgarian hit 107-3 from their 10 overs as captain Prakash Mishra smashed 67 off 34 balls.

In reply Griffins' captain Luke Le Tissier hit 24.

Jason Martin and Jordan Martel came together and put on an unbeaten stand of 81 to win with three balls to spare.

Griffins owed plenty to their opponent's poor fielding - Le Tissier was dropped from the second ball of the innings while Martel was dropped when he was on four.

But the third-wicket pair took their side home with Martin hitting 44 not out off 20 balls and Martel making 36 from 19 deliveries, each hitting three sixes, as they took just nine balls to get the 29 runs they needed from the final two overs.

The islanders face Hungarian champions Royal Tigers later on Wednesday in their final pool game with the top three playing off for a shorter route to the final.