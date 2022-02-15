Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Griffins are the first side from Guernsey to compete in the European Cricket League

Guernsey cricket champions Griffins suffered their first defeat in the European Cricket League on the second day of competition in Spain.

The islanders crushed Croatian side Zagreb Sokol by 88 runs in their opening 10-over game on Tuesday.

But poor batting saw Griffins lose by eight wickets to Norwegian champions Bjorvika in their second game.

The win, added to Monday's victory over Irish champions Brigade, keeps Griffins level at the top of the pool.

They face Bulgarian side Indo Bulgarian and Hungary's Royal Tigers in their final pool games on Wednesday before play-offs to decide who will make it through to the final stages.

Luke Le Tissier has led the way with the bat for Griffins, scoring 136 runs in three 10-over games

Luke Le Tissier, who was man of the match on Monday, starred again for the Guernsey side in their opening win against Zagreb, hitting 74 not out from 32 balls.

He and Damian Wallen (37) put on 98 in an 8.1-over opening-wicket stand.

Dane Mullen, Adam Martel, Jordan Martel and Adam Wakeford all took two wickets as the Croatians were restricted to 49-9 from their 10 overs in reply, with opener Jared Newton's 15 the only score in double figures.

Griffins' openers struggled against Bjorvika as Wallen fell for a first-ball duck, Jason Martin made nine and Le Tissier fell for 12 as Guernsey were reduced to 26-3 after four overs.

Griffins lost regular wickets as they chased big shots with the pressure to score mounting - Adam Martel's 16 off 10 balls was the highlight as they were bowled out for 70 with one ball to go as Waseem Abbas took 3-9.

In reply, Griffins' bowlers initially did well, not conceding a boundary until the final ball of the third over.

But Sufyan Saleem hit 20 from eight balls and opener Ayaz Bhatti smashed 39 off 10 balls as they made their target off 6.2 overs.