Dan Christian has won domestic T20 titles in England, Australia, South Africa and the Caribbean

All-rounder Dan Christian has agreed to return to captain Notts Outlaws for this season's T20 Blast campaign.

The Australian, 38, will join Notts for a seventh campaign in 2022, having led them to the Blast title in 2017 and 2020.

Christian's scheduled stint at Trent Bridge in 2021 was cut short after he was called up by Australia for a T20 tour to the West Indies.

"It's really exciting to be returning," Christian said.

"My philosophy will remain the same for 2022 - to back our ability and be positive. The ultimate aim is to get our hands back on that trophy in July."

Christian played a starring role in his last T20 appearances for the Outlaws in 2020, when he was named player of the match in both the semi-final and final as Notts beat Surrey to claim the title.

"We can't wait to have him back with us," Notts head coach Peter Moores added.

"He's a match-winner in his own right, and a terrific leader and example to everyone in our dressing room."

Notts start their Blast campaign against Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge on Friday, 27 May.