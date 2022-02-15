Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Ramprakash joined former club Middlesex initially for the winter training period

Mark Ramprakash will extend his role as a batting coach at Middlesex until the end of the 2022 season.

The former England batter, 52, joined Middlesex in a consulting role for winter training in November.

Ramprakash spent 14 years at Lord's after joining as a 17-year-old and went on to score over 15,000 first-class runs and 46 centuries for the club.

This is his second spell as part of the coaching team, having also worked as a batting coach between 2012 and 2014.

"Since Ramps joined us at the start of our winter training programme, the impact he's had has been incredible," Middlesex head of men's performance cricket, Alan Coleman, said.

"He has brought an energy to our sessions that not only engages the players but constantly challenges them to improve."