Will Pucovski scored 54 in his comeback innings before being struck in warm-ups prior to the final day

Australia batter Will Pucovski is experiencing concussion symptoms for the 11th time after being struck in the head by a volleyball.

The 24-year-old opener was hit warming up before the final day of his comeback match for Victoria against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

He took to the field but came off after only three balls were bowled and did not bat in the second innings.

The details of how Pucovski was hit were not initially revealed.

Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins has since said Pucovski was struck during a game of 'solleyball' - a hybrid of soccer and volleyball played in warm-ups before training sessions.

Victoria batter Marcus Harris said Pucovski was "pretty unlucky" because he "literally just kicked it up into his own head".

Pucovski has returned to Melbourne to rest.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers said it was "far too early" to speculate that this latest concussion could force Pucovski to retire.

"He's pretty aware of how this was going to play out, from that point of view he was pretty devastated and knows he'll have to face some tough questions," said the former Australia opener.

"But as a team we're going to support him with everything he chooses to do.

"It's a really delicate situation with his history and everything he's gone through."

It was Pucovski's first appearance since scoring 62 on his Test debut against India in January 2021.

He subsequently had surgery on a shoulder injury but was expected to be in contention to open for Australia in the recent Ashes series until he was ruled out with his 10th concussion.

On that occasion he took a blow to the head in training with Victoria, which also delayed his Sheffield Shield return.

Pucovski made 54 in the first innings against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval, with Travis Dean replacing him in the second innings.

The first of Pucovski's concussions came in an Australian Rules Football game as a teenager. The causes of the other eight include bouncers, a dive to complete a run, external-link a blow in the field and a door at home.

He averages 53.42 in first-class cricket and has scored six centuries.