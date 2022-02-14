Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Griffins are the first side from Guernsey to compete in the European Cricket League

Guernsey cricket champions Griffins made a winning start to their European Club League campaign with a 53-run win over Irish champions Brigade in Spain.

Batting first the islanders scored 129-5 off their 10 overs, with opener Luke Le Tissier scoring 50 from 23 balls.

David Hooper (18 not out) and Glenn Le Tissier (16 not out) put on 34 runs in the final two-and-a-half overs.

In reply Brigade were restricted to 76-9 off their 10 overs as Luke Le Tissier took 4-14.

Griffins face Croatian side Zagreb Sokol and Norwegian club Bjorvika in two games on Tuesday.