Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Smith's side were taken to a super over before beating their opponents

Batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the rest of Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with concussion.

The 32-year-old landed heavily on his head while attempting to take a catch in the final over of Sunday's second game of the five-match series in Sydney.

He received medical treatment before slowly getting back on his feet.

"My head has felt better but I will be ok," he said on Twitter.

"Steve Smith has concussion, will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery [is expected] in six to seven days," read a Cricket Australia statement.

He is expected to be fit to travel to Pakistan later this month for Australia's tour.

Smith was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's in August 2019.

It forced him to miss the second innings of that match and the following Test.