Steve Smith: Australia batter ruled out of Sri Lanka T20 series with concussion
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the rest of Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with concussion.
The 32-year-old landed heavily on his head while attempting to take a catch in the final over of Sunday's second game of the five-match series in Sydney.
He received medical treatment before slowly getting back on his feet.
"My head has felt better but I will be ok," he said on Twitter.
"Steve Smith has concussion, will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery [is expected] in six to seven days," read a Cricket Australia statement.
He is expected to be fit to travel to Pakistan later this month for Australia's tour.
Smith was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's in August 2019.
It forced him to miss the second innings of that match and the following Test.
