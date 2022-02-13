Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Inglis was born in England but moved to Australia when he was 14

Second Twenty20 international, Sydney: Australia 164-6 (20 overs): Inglis 48; Chameera 2-30, Hasaranga 2-33 Sri Lanka 164-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 73; Hazlewood 3-22 Australia win after super over Scorecard

Australia edged Sri Lanka in a dramatic super over to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Sydney.

Marcus Stoinis hit the winning runs with three balls to spare after pace bowler Josh Hazlewood restricted Sri Lanka to five runs in their super over.

Sri Lanka had earlier scored 18 off the final over of their main innings, including four off the last ball, to match Australia's total of 164-6.

Josh Inglis top-scored for Australia with 48 from 32 deliveries.

The England-born Inglis, playing in just his second one-day international, hit five boundaries and looked set for a half-century before he was dismissed by a stunning catch from captain Dusan Shanaka off the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Opener Pathum Nissanka smashed 73 from 53 balls to anchor Sri Lanka's innings, with Shanaka adding 34 from 19 balls.

Their powerful hitting helped get Sri Lanka to within touching distance of victory over the T20 world champions, with Dushmantha Chameera's four off the final ball just short of being a six that would have won the game.

Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia with 3-22 and his miserly bowling continued in the super over, with Sri Lanka only able to post 5-1.

Australia made light work of the reply, with Stoinis hitting back-to-back boundaries to seal victory.

The third match takes place in Canberra on Tuesday.